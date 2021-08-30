Czech Republic to Start Administering Booster Coronavirus Shots on September 20 - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The Czech Republic will implement third vaccination doses for vulnerable population groups starting September 20, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Monday.

"The third vaccine doses will be given primarily to people who are at risk. These include people aged 60 years and older, as well as chronic patients.

Vaccinations will be carried out at least eight months after the end of the previous vaccination," Vojtech told a press conference.

So far, the Czech authorities have delivered nearly 11.5 million doses, with more than 5.6 million people fully vaccinated and nearly 6 million having received at least one shot.

As of Monday, the country has confirmed more than 1.6 million COVID-19 cases with 81 fresh infections over the past day, and over 30,000 related fatalities.