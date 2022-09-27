Czech Republic to Temporarily Introduce Border Controls With Slovakia Over Migrants Influx

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The Czech Republic will temporarily introduce border controls with Slovakia on Thursday due to a large influx of illegal migrants, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

From early June to mid-September, 9,500 migrants crossed the border through Slovakia, compared to 1,300 people in 2021, according to the prime minister.

"The situation becomes critical.

Therefore, the government decided to temporarily reintroduce the border control regime with Slovakia from Wednesday night to Thursday. At the first stage, it will last 10 days, until October 8. Then, after negotiations with the Slovak side, we will reconsider the situation," Fiala said after the government's meeting on Monday evening.

The prime minister noted that part of the illegal migrants are citizens of Syria. The majority of them are passing through the Czech Republic to enter Germany, where many migrants have relatives and friends.