UrduPoint.com

Czech Republic To Temporarily Introduce Border Controls With Slovakia Over Migrants Influx

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Czech Republic to Temporarily Introduce Border Controls With Slovakia Over Migrants Influx

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The Czech Republic will temporarily introduce border controls with Slovakia on Thursday due to a large influx of illegal migrants, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

From early June to mid-September, 9,500 migrants crossed the border through Slovakia, compared to 1,300 people in 2021, according to the prime minister.

"The situation becomes critical.

Therefore, the government decided to temporarily reintroduce the border control regime with Slovakia from Wednesday night to Thursday. At the first stage, it will last 10 days, until October 8. Then, after negotiations with the Slovak side, we will reconsider the situation," Fiala said after the government's meeting on Monday evening.

The prime minister noted that part of the illegal migrants are citizens of Syria. The majority of them are passing through the Czech Republic to enter Germany, where many migrants have relatives and friends.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Germany Czech Republic Slovakia June October Border From Government

Recent Stories

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawal ..

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar on ..

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar on third consecutive day.

53 minutes ago
 US announces additional grant of $10mln under food ..

US announces additional grant of $10mln under food security for Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Lebanon Expects Israel's Final Decision on Maritim ..

Lebanon Expects Israel's Final Decision on Maritime Border by End of Month - Sou ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.