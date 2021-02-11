UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Republic To Vaccinate 7 Million People Against COVID-19 By August - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 08:10 AM

Czech Republic to Vaccinate 7 Million People Against COVID-19 by August - Health Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Czech Ministry of Health expects that by August 2021, about 7 million people will be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Minister Jan Blatny said.

The population of the Czech Republic is 10.71 million. About 60 percent of citizens of the republic announced their intention to get vaccinated.

Currently, the first stage of vaccination is underway, during which vaccinations are given to people over 80, patients and staff of nursing homes, as well as doctors who directly work with coronavirus patients.

"To date, 382,416 people have received vaccinations, 116,633 of them for the second time. We hope to accelerate the supply of vaccines in April, so that in August about 7 million of our fellow citizens are vaccinated," Blatny said.

Related Topics

Czech Republic April August Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation congratulates ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed commends ministerial reshuffle; ..

7 hours ago

Fujairah Media Office: &#039;Tank fire is away fro ..

8 hours ago

Thousands of Vulnerable People Left Unshielded Aga ..

7 hours ago

Europe Once Again Divided Over Borrell's Performan ..

7 hours ago

EU to Work With US, UK on Coordinating Relations W ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.