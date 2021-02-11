Czech Republic to Vaccinate 7 Million People Against COVID-19 by August - Health Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Czech Ministry of Health expects that by August 2021, about 7 million people will be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Minister Jan Blatny said.

The population of the Czech Republic is 10.71 million. About 60 percent of citizens of the republic announced their intention to get vaccinated.

Currently, the first stage of vaccination is underway, during which vaccinations are given to people over 80, patients and staff of nursing homes, as well as doctors who directly work with coronavirus patients.

"To date, 382,416 people have received vaccinations, 116,633 of them for the second time. We hope to accelerate the supply of vaccines in April, so that in August about 7 million of our fellow citizens are vaccinated," Blatny said.