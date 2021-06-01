Czech Republic Urges Russia to Lift Designation as 'Unfriendly' State - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Prague calls on Moscow to exclude the Czech Republic from the list of so-called unfriendly countries for the sake of reducing the tension in bilateral relations, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said on Monday.

On May 14, the Russian government released the initial list that included the Czech Republic and the United States. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the list would be regularly reviewed and updated, if necessary.

"Without this step, we can hardly return to standard diplomatic communication and start thinking about complete normalisation of mutual relations.

It is worth recalling that we consider the steps related to the creation of a list of 'unfriendly countries' to be in conflict with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," Kulhanek said.

The relations soared after Prague accused the Russian intelligence of being involved in the 2014 explosions at a Vrbetice arms depot and expelled 18 employees of the Russian embassy. In response, Moscow declared 20 Czech diplomats personae non gratae, stating that the accusations were unfounded and far-fetched.