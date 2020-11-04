Czech Republic, US to Maintain Good Relations Regardless of Outcome of Election - Prague

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Prague-Washington relations will stay positive regardless of the outcome of the presidential election in the United States, Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Wednesday during a briefing.

Incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, both have said that they were winning the election despite several key states still counting votes.

"The talks at the highest level between the representatives of the Czech Republic and the United States in recent years are proof of the very intense allied relations between the two countries.

I believe that we will continue our cooperation in this positive direction regardless of the results of the US presidential elections," the top diplomat said.

Meanwhile, Tomio Okamura, the leader of the Czech Freedom and Direct Democracy party, spoke in favor of Trump's re-election, while Marian Jurecka, the leader of the Christian Democratic Party, said that Biden's victory would benefit the Czech Republic and Europe more.