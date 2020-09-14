Czech Republic Wants Open, Constructive Talks With Russia - Official

He Czech Republic is interested in open and productive talks with Russia on the whole range of bilateral issues and not only those that are important to Moscow, Rudolf Jindrak, the head of the international department of the Czech president's office, said on Monday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The Czech Republic is interested in open and productive talks with Russia on the whole range of bilateral issues and not only those that are important to Moscow, Rudolf Jindrak, the head of the international department of the Czech president's office, said on Monday.

Jindrak is tasked with conducting political consultations with the Russian side to improve relations between the two countries.

"The Czech Republic is interested in consultations with Russia, something it has been declaring on multiple occasions in recent weeks. However, it always emphasized its interest in an open and constructive discussion on the entire spectrum of the bilateral relations' issues instead of only the matters important to the Russian side," Jindrak said in a statement.

The official also emphasized that consultations have to take place as a dialogue of equals on improving and deepening bilateral relations across the board and must include both sides' priorities.

"The Czech Republic does not put forward any conditions for starting talks with Russia apart from the aforementioned ones," Jindrak added.

The relations between the countries took a turn for the worse in 2020 following the removal of the monument to Soviet Marshall Ivan Konev in Prague, to which Moscow responded by opening a case of desecration of symbols of Russian martial glory in public intending to press criminal charges for the Czech politicians involved in making that decision.

Later, Prague claimed that there was an alleged poisoning attempt by Russia against those politicians, declaring two Russian diplomats personae non gratae in response. Moscow has vociferously denied such claims.