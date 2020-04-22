UrduPoint.com
Czech Republic Will Not Extend State of Emergency Beyond April 30 - Prime Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The Czech Republic will not extend the state of emergency, which was imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, beyond the deadline on April 30, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday.

"I think that there is no reason for the state of emergency to continue, most members of the cabinet [of ministers] agree with me," Babis told Czech Prima tv.

On Monday, the prime minister asked ministers to assess the need for the state of emergency to continue, and most of them agreed that it was not necessary. Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, who is in charge of the COVID-19 crisis management team, initially argued that the state of emergency should be extended, but, eventually, agreed with Babis, too.

The Czech Republic has so far confirmed 6,961 COVID-19 cases, 201 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,753 recoveries.

