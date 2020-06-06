UrduPoint.com
Czech Republic Will Receive Adequate Response to Expulsion of Russians - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The actions of the Czech Republic, which expelled two employees of the Russian Center for Science and Culture (RCSC) in Prague, will receive an adequate response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis announced that two Russian diplomats were declared personae non gratae in the country. Shortly after the announcement, Rossorudnichestvo confirmed to Sputnik that the two diplomats were its employees, one of them was the acting head of the agency's regional office.

The Russian Embassy in Prague called the situation with the expulsion a "fabricated provocation."

"Prague's actions will not only receive an adequate response, but will also be taken into account when forming the Russian policy toward the Czech Republic. One should be held accountable for such provocations," the ministry said.

"The Czech side acted dishonorably and unworthily, taking this unfriendly step. Without any reason, the Czech authorities inflicted serious damage on Russian-Czech relations," it said.

