Czech Republic Withdraws Polish Turow Mine Complaint From EU Court - Polish Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Czech Republic withdrew a complaint from the Court of Justice of the European Union over Poland's Turow mine located on the border with the Czech Republic after Poland transferred the agreed amount of compensation, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

On Thursday, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, signed an agreement on resolving the dispute over the operation of Poland's Turow mine.

"We transferred appropriate funds yesterday. It was 35 million Euros plus 10 million from the PGE Capital Group (Polish energy company). Initially, an amount of 55 million was discussed, but we limited it. This process, fortunately, is closed. The Czech Republic withdrew its complaint filed with European institutions.

This completely dismisses the case," Morawiecki told reporters.

Morawiecki added that Poland did not intend to pay all the fines, imposed by the EU court, noting that "we (Poland) will use all possible measures to appeal against them (fines)."

The Czech Republic filed a complaint about the Polish coal mine with the EU court in May 2021, saying that the mining works affect the quality of water in Czech regions across the border. The court ordered Poland to immediately stop the mining, but Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki refused to comply. In September, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that Poland must pay 500,000 euros ($585,000) every day until the coal mine stops operating.