PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The decision of Czech authorities on the expulsion of Russian diplomats is not directed against the people of Russia, Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Kulhanek announced that the composition of the Russian embassy in Prague will be reduced to a level of the Czech diplomatic mission in Moscow as Russia did not react to Prague's demand to return expelled Czech diplomats.

According to the Czech Foreign Ministry, 27 diplomats and 67 technical workers remain at the Russian Embassy in Prague, and five diplomats and 19 technical employees work at the Czech Embassy in Moscow.

"This is not directed against the Russians or against the Russian people, it is a reaction to the activities of the Russian special services on our territory. This is not against ordinary Russians who live, study and work in our country," Kulhanek said during a press conference.