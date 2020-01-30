UrduPoint.com
Czech Republic's Foreign Ministry Stops Issuing Visas To Chinese Citizens - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:57 PM

The Czech Foreign Ministry on Thursday stopped issuing visas to citizens of China amid a coronavirus outbreak, Minister Tomas Petricek said

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Czech Foreign Ministry on Thursday stopped issuing visas to citizens of China amid a coronavirus outbreak, Minister Tomas Petricek said.

"The Czech visa centers in China are currently closed," he said, adding that there are currently talks on other possible measures due to the spread of the virus.

Petricek also mentioned the negotiations with the UK and French foreign ministries on using their planes to evacuate Czech citizens from China. Cooperation with Germany is also being considered.

"If all Czech citizens who have asked for it are not evacuated from China to European countries by the week's end, the Czech government will consider sending its own plane to China, to be used by other countries' citizens as well," he said.

The foreign minister also warned that upon arriving in Europe, Czech citizens might be quarantined for some time.

"On this issue, our priority is to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Europe," he stressed, not ruling out that the government could suspend air communications with China.

In late December 2019, the Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of an unknown origin in the city of Wuhan. The cause was later determined to be a new type of coronavirus, designated as 2019-nCoV by specialists.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are currently 7,783 confirmed cases in 18 countries, as well as 170 total deaths.

