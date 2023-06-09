UrduPoint.com

Czech Republic's Top Diplomat To Visit Zambia, Angola From June 12-16 - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Czech Republic's Top Diplomat to Visit Zambia, Angola From June 12-16 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky will visit Angola and Zambia from June 12-16 to promote mutual economic cooperation and support of development projects in southern Africa, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic said Thursday.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavský will undertake a working trip to Angola and Zambia from 12 to 16 June 2023.

The working trip will include meetings with top officials of both countries, promotion of mutual economic cooperation, and support of development cooperation projects in southern Africa," the ministry said on the website.

During the visit, Lipavsky will also discuss key geopolitical issues, including Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

The foreign minister will be accompanied by a business delegation of the Confederation of Industry and Transport.

Related Topics

Africa Business Ukraine Russia Visit Czech Republic Zambia Angola June From Industry Top

Recent Stories

UAE Fund Transfer System processed transactions wo ..

UAE Fund Transfer System processed transactions worth AED 3.89 trillion in Q1 20 ..

7 hours ago
 Students across the UAE take part in MBRSC’s spa ..

Students across the UAE take part in MBRSC’s space science education programme

8 hours ago
 Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Se ..

Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Seeing More Alignment in Defense ..

8 hours ago
 Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support ..

Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support From Congress to Fund Aid for ..

8 hours ago
 PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

8 hours ago
 US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Suppli ..

US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Supplies Not Target of Sanctions - D ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.