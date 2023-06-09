(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky will visit Angola and Zambia from June 12-16 to promote mutual economic cooperation and support of development projects in southern Africa, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic said Thursday.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavský will undertake a working trip to Angola and Zambia from 12 to 16 June 2023.

The working trip will include meetings with top officials of both countries, promotion of mutual economic cooperation, and support of development cooperation projects in southern Africa," the ministry said on the website.

During the visit, Lipavsky will also discuss key geopolitical issues, including Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

The foreign minister will be accompanied by a business delegation of the Confederation of Industry and Transport.