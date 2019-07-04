Czech, Russian Transport Ministries Agree to Preserve Scale of Air Traffic, Continue Talks

The Czech and Russian transport ministries have agreed to preserve the current state and scale of air services between the countries and to continue the talks, Czech Transport Ministry spokesman Frantisek Jemelka told Sputnik on Thursday

"The transport ministries of the Czech Republic and the Russian Federation have agreed to maintain the current state and scale of air traffic between the two countries. By the end of summer, the ministries will continue talks to discuss the framework of further cooperation for the next period," Jemelka said.