UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Senate Committee Deems President Zeman Incapable Of Holding Office

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:50 AM

Czech Senate Committee Deems President Zeman Incapable of Holding Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Czech Senate's foreign affairs and security committee voted Wednesday to declare President Milos Zeman incapable of holding office after his remarks on the 2014 Vrbetice blasts.

"We have just voted ... in favor of [declaring] that Milos Zeman is unable to hold the office of president ... based on Article 66 of the constitution. I will propose debating this next week," Pavel Fischer, the committee's chairman, tweeted.

The article says that if both chambers of parliament pass a resolution stating that the president is unable to discharge their official duties for serious reasons, the prime minister should take over the executive branch.

The next election is scheduled to take place no later than January 2023. Fischer said he would run for office.

Zeman, 76, caused an uproar in April after he cast doubt on Russia's role in the explosions at an ammo depot in the Czech town of Vrbetice. The Czech government blamed Russian intelligence agents for the deadly blast, but Zeman said that a cover-up of arms theft was not ruled out. Moscow categorically denies having any role in the blasts.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Senate Prime Minister Moscow Russia Parliament January April Government

Recent Stories

UAE looking to close group gap with first win agai ..

6 minutes ago

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

1 hour ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to form Boar ..

2 hours ago

Punjab University awards PhD degree to Bushra Naz

15 minutes ago

UNGA Secures Over $15Mln for Lebanon Tribunal Faci ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.