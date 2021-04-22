UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Senate Urges Cabinet To Terminate Friendship Treaty With Russia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:30 AM

Czech Senate Urges Cabinet to Terminate Friendship Treaty With Russia - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Members of the upper house of the Czech parliament, the Senate, at their meeting on Wednesday evening, called on the government to terminate the treaty on friendly relations and cooperation with Russia, Czech tv reported.

The senators in the adopted resolution called explosions in Vrbetica an act of state terrorism, urged the government to terminate the treaty on friendly relations and cooperation with Russia, and also to reduce the strength of the Russian Embassy in Prague to 1 person, it said.

The report said 67 out of 72 senators present at the meeting had voted for the resolution.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Russia Parliament Prague TV Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends 1st virtual MoI Ramadan cou ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme enters 27th ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health obtains GC-Mark Certification i ..

4 hours ago

Etihad Airways continues industry leading research ..

5 hours ago

FAB initiates share transfer process for acquiring ..

5 hours ago

Executive Council of Dubai approves formation of E ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.