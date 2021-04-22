Czech Senate Urges Cabinet to Terminate Friendship Treaty With Russia - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Members of the upper house of the Czech parliament, the Senate, at their meeting on Wednesday evening, called on the government to terminate the treaty on friendly relations and cooperation with Russia, Czech tv reported.

The senators in the adopted resolution called explosions in Vrbetica an act of state terrorism, urged the government to terminate the treaty on friendly relations and cooperation with Russia, and also to reduce the strength of the Russian Embassy in Prague to 1 person, it said.

The report said 67 out of 72 senators present at the meeting had voted for the resolution.