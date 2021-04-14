UrduPoint.com
Czech Senior Official Proposes Holding Russia-Us Top-Level Talks In Prague

Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:09 PM

Czech Senior Official Proposes Holding Russia-Us Top-Level Talks in Prague

Czech First Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek, who currently serves as the acting foreign minister, said on Wednesday that he tasked ambassadors in Moscow and Washington to propose holding top-level Russia-US talks in Prague

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Czech First Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek, who currently serves as the acting foreign minister, said on Wednesday that he tasked ambassadors in Moscow and Washington to propose holding top-level Russia-US talks in Prague.

"I reacted to the statement by [US] President [Joe] Biden who proposed holding face-to-face talks with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin on the territory of a third country. I tasked our ambassadors in Washington and Moscow to propose Prague as a possible venue, since it has already hosted a summit of [ex-US President Barack] Obama and [Russia's security council deputy chairman, Dmitry] Medvedev [who was Russia's president when the summit was held in 2010]," Hamacek wrote on Twitter.

