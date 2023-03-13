Czech, Slovak Presidents Planning Joint Visit to Ukraine in April

Czech President Petr Pavel said on Monday that he and his Slovak counterpart, Zuzana Caputova, were planning a joint trip to Ukraine in April to demonstrate support for Kiev

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Czech President Petr Pavel said on Monday that he and his Slovak counterpart, Zuzana Caputova, were planning a joint trip to Ukraine in April to demonstrate support for Kiev.

"I had a telephone conversation with (Ukrainian President) Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday. We agreed that we would plan a trip for April. I would be glad to coordinate it with Madam President (Caputova) if she is interested. I hope that we will find a specific date," Pavel told a press conference in Bratislava, where he arrived on a two-day visit earlier in the day.

Caputova, in turn, supported the idea of a joint trip to Ukraine, adding that she was "very glad that Mr. President (Pavel) came up with this offer" and that she would be "happy to accompany him."

At the same time, Pavel noted that he had consulted with the Czech Defense Ministry on the issue of military supplies to Kiev.

"A number of projects have already begun. How many of them will be implemented before my trip is not so important, because my visit is not intended as a 'gift'," Pavel said, adding that the visit was "conceived as another confirmation" of support to Kiev.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful resolution and further escalate the conflict, risking full-scale NATO involvement in the fighting.