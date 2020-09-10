Czech Smartwings Airline Sues Boeing Over Losses After Grounding of 737 MAX Jets

The Czech Smartwings airline company has filed a lawsuit against US aircraft corporation Boeing because it has not compensated the airline for the losses caused by the forced grounding of its seven Boeing 737 MAX aircraft amid an international scandal, spokeswoman for Smartwings Vladimira Dufkova said on Thursday

"After lengthy negotiations, which lasted about 15 months and were unsuccessful, we filed a lawsuit against the aircraft manufacturer, Boeing, in the US state of Illinois, where the company's headquarters is located," Dufkova told reporters.

According to the spokeswoman, the losses of the airline company for the inability to operate its Boeing 737 MAX planes totaled about $87 million.

After two fatal accidents involving Boeing's 737 MAX a Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October 2018, and the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March 2019 the aircraft were grounded across the world. Boeing suspended the production of these planes. Investigations into the crashes revealed errors in the functioning of the jet's piloting system, lapses in Boeing's safety standard procedures and cover-ups by company officials later.