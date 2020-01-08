UrduPoint.com
Czech Troops Stop Training Iraqi Security Forces But Stay in Country - Military

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Czech troops are staying in Iraq despite escalated regional tensions, but they temporarily stopped training Iraqi security forces, Czech military staff spokeswoman, Lieut. Magdalena Dvorakova told journalists.

Tensions in the middle East escalated on Friday after a US drone strike killed Top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Bagdad. Just a week before, the United States accused the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group of launching an attack on a US military base near the Iraqi city of Kirkuk, which killed a US contractor on December 27.

"Unlike a number of other countries that have evacuated their troops from Iraq or moved them to some neighboring countries due to the current situation, Czech representatives remain in this country .

.. Now they have temporarily stopped their operations and remain in the barracks," Dvorakova said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, neighboring Slovakia decided to move their troops from Iraq to an unnamed third country, Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said.

"Slovak soldiers from a mission to train Iraqi colleagues were temporarily relocated to another country," Pellegrini wrote on his official Facebook page earlier on Tuesday.

According to Slovak Media, only seven military personnel from Slovakia were stationed in Iraq.

