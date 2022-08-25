UrduPoint.com

Czech Universities May Switch To Remote Classes Due To High Electricity Costs - Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 11:59 PM

Czech universities may switch to distance learning in the new academic year due to soaring electricity prices, Milan Pospisil, the head of the Czech Council of Higher Education Institutions, said on Thursday

"According to our calculations, the total electricity costs in the coming academic year in the universities of the republic may quadruple compared to the previous year and reach 8 billion crowns ($323 million). Universities will not be able to pay such high amounts without the help of the state. In this regard, we are considering the option of distance learning for students, at least for the winter, when lighting in classrooms is used almost all day," Pospisil told reporters.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend of post-COVID economic recovery. After Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, which pushed the energy situation in the EU to deteriorate further and prompted European countries to look for alternatives to cheap Russian energy supplies.

More Stories From World

