UrduPoint.com

Czech Upper House Approves Bill On Spending 2% Of GDP On Defense Per Year - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Czech Upper House Approves Bill on Spending 2% of GDP on Defense Per Year - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The Czech upper house on Wednesday approved by a majority of votes a bill that provides for the allocation of at least 2% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) to defense needs per year, Czech media reported.

The draft law submitted to the country's parliament by the cabinet of ministers was approved by 65 out of 73 present members of the upper house, Czech news portal Lidovsky specified. Prior to this, the bill was also approved by the lower house of the Czech parliament on April 21.

The new law scheduled to come into force from July 2023 will now be taken into account in the preparation of the country's state budget for 2024, the report said. Therefore, the Czech Defense Ministry's 2024 budget is expected to increase by nearly 21.5 billion koruny ($967 million) to around 151.5 billion koruny.

Related Topics

Parliament Budget April July Media From Cabinet Billion Million

Recent Stories

Four new falconry organisations join the Internati ..

Four new falconry organisations join the International Federation for Falconry S ..

13 minutes ago
 Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to ..

Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to Southern US Border

51 minutes ago
 Economic stability linked with political stability ..

Economic stability linked with political stability: Minister for Finance and Rev ..

51 minutes ago
 Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last ..

Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last 32

59 minutes ago
 Djokovic back in action at French Open after Kosov ..

Djokovic back in action at French Open after Kosovo controversy

59 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan ambassador visits apparel industry

Kazakhstan ambassador visits apparel industry

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.