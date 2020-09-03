Czech Upper House Speaker Invites Taiwanese Parliament Head to Visit Prague

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Czech upper house speaker Milos Vystrcil, who is currently on a visit to Taiwan, has invited Taiwan parliament speaker You Si-kun to pay a working visit to Prague, amid a row in Czech-Chinese relations sparked by his visit.

Vystrcil arrived in Taiwan earlier in the week heading a delegation of 90 people, mostly entrepreneurs and several politicians. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi strongly condemned the visit of Vystrcil to Taiwan, adding that the Chinese government and people do not find it acceptable and will make sure Vystrcil faces consequences for his "short-sighted act and political risky action."

"In this case, we talk about a working visit, not an official one," Vystrcil said, as aired by Czech television.

During the Taiwan trip, the Czech official held a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and announced that one of the Taiwanese banks intends to enter the Czech market. Negotiations are also underway on the possible opening of direct flights between Taipei and Prague.

Prague officially adheres to the "one China" policy. Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Wednesday that the Foreign Ministry had recommended that the Czech upper house speaker avoid visiting Taiwan.

Still, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis described that statement as inappropriate, and the country's foreign ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador, telling him that such language runs contrary to standard practices of diplomatic conversation between two sovereign nations.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own democratically elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty. Beijing vociferously denies its independence, as it sees itself as the only legitimate political representative of the Chinese people anywhere.