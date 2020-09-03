UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Upper House Speaker Invites Taiwanese Parliament Head To Visit Prague

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:10 PM

Czech Upper House Speaker Invites Taiwanese Parliament Head to Visit Prague

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Czech upper house speaker Milos Vystrcil, who is currently on a visit to Taiwan, has invited Taiwan parliament speaker You Si-kun to pay a working visit to Prague, amid a row in Czech-Chinese relations sparked by his visit.

Vystrcil arrived in Taiwan earlier in the week heading a delegation of 90 people, mostly entrepreneurs and several politicians. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi strongly condemned the visit of Vystrcil to Taiwan, adding that the Chinese government and people do not find it acceptable and will make sure Vystrcil faces consequences for his "short-sighted act and political risky action."

"In this case, we talk about a working visit, not an official one," Vystrcil said, as aired by Czech television.

During the Taiwan trip, the Czech official held a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and announced that one of the Taiwanese banks intends to enter the Czech market. Negotiations are also underway on the possible opening of direct flights between Taipei and Prague.

Prague officially adheres to the "one China" policy. Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Wednesday that the Foreign Ministry had recommended that the Czech upper house speaker avoid visiting Taiwan.

Still, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis described that statement as inappropriate, and the country's foreign ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador, telling him that such language runs contrary to standard practices of diplomatic conversation between two sovereign nations.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own democratically elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty. Beijing vociferously denies its independence, as it sees itself as the only legitimate political representative of the Chinese people anywhere.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Parliament Visit Beijing Prague Taipei Independence Market TV From Government

Recent Stories

All foreign, local players will be available for r ..

11 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.03 a barrel W ..

26 minutes ago

PCB announces schedule of remaining matches of PSL ..

31 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif will be held responsible if Nawaz S ..

2 hours ago

PCB announces match officialsâ€™ panels

2 hours ago

Priority Positions of Turkmenistan at the 75th ses ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.