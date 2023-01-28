Czech Websites Related to Presidential Election Face Hacker Attack - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) The NoName057(16) hacker group has carried out denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on websites related to the runoff of the Czech presidential election, the Czech Radio reported on Friday, citing IT security company Check Point.

The attack also targeted the website of the Czech Foreign Ministry, the company was cited as saying by the broadcaster.

The hackers did not cause significant damage to the websites and their attacks will not affect the outcome of the election, Check Point said, as cited by the media outlet.

However, the NoName057(16) group could continue its cyberattacks through Saturday, the second day of the voting, the IT security company reportedly warned, though adding that the actions were mostly "demonstrative.

"

The Czech Republic is holding the runoff of the presidential election from January 27-28.

Petr Pavel, retired Czech army general and former chair of the NATO Military Committee, and ex-Prime Minister Andrej Babis are on the ballot after receiving 35.4% and 34.99% of the votes, respectively, in the first round.

The latest opinion polls have showed that Pavel is favored to win the runoff and replace incumbent leader Milos Zeman.