UrduPoint.com

Czechia Ready To Convene New Meeting Of EU Energy Ministers Before End Of Month - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Czechia Ready to Convene New Meeting of EU Energy Ministers Before End of Month - Minister

The Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union is ready to convene another extraordinary meeting of the EU energy ministers before the end of September to adopt new energy measures, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union is ready to convene another extraordinary meeting of the EU energy ministers before the end of September to adopt new energy measures, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said on Friday.

"If needed I am prepared to convene another extraordinary meeting in order to adopt a concrete solution before the end of this month," Sikela told a press conference.

Related Topics

European Union September Industry

Recent Stories

Bentley car: Lahore High Court reserves verdict on ..

Bentley car: Lahore High Court reserves verdict on plea for protective bail canc ..

9 seconds ago
 Senate body discus FGH employees' regularization

Senate body discus FGH employees' regularization

10 seconds ago
 MEPCO dismisses female official, penalizes three o ..

MEPCO dismisses female official, penalizes three others in departmental cases

12 seconds ago
 Flood Relief Fund: Bilawal presents MoFA's cheque ..

Flood Relief Fund: Bilawal presents MoFA's cheque of Rs10.5m to PM

12 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Matthew Hayden returns as team ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor

34 minutes ago
 Miftah vows to provide all of facilities to Chines ..

Miftah vows to provide all of facilities to Chinese investors

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.