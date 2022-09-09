Czechia Ready to Convene New Meeting of EU Energy Ministers Before End of Month - Minister

The Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union is ready to convene another extraordinary meeting of the EU energy ministers before the end of September to adopt new energy measures, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union is ready to convene another extraordinary meeting of the EU energy ministers before the end of September to adopt new energy measures, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said on Friday.

"If needed I am prepared to convene another extraordinary meeting in order to adopt a concrete solution before the end of this month," Sikela told a press conference.