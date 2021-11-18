UrduPoint.com

Czechia, Slovakia To Lock Down Unvaccinated People Starting Monday

Czechs and Slovaks who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus will be barred from most public places starting Monday as the two central European nations battle a spike in infections

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Czechs and Slovaks who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus will be barred from most public places starting Monday as the two central European nations battle a spike in infections.

Their prime ministers said in separate announcements that people who have not had a shot, or recently recovered from the infection, would not be allowed into stores other than those selling essential goods, as well as bars, restaurants, museums, cinemas and theaters.

Slovakia's Eduard Heger said the disease was spreading the fastest among the unvaccinated, who accounted for over 70% of newly reported cases. Hospitals have been struggling to find beds for new COVID-19 patients.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said those who refuse to get vaccinated would be tested routinely in workplaces. Testing at schools will continue. The restrictions will likely stay in place until March of next year.

