PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The Czech Republic has registered only 42 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, marking the lowest increment since last June, the health ministry said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Czech Republic has registered 42 new COVID-19 patients, this is the lowest number since June 20, 2020. In total, 4,484 people are currently ill in the republic, of whom 152 are in hospitals, including 22 in serious condition," the ministry said in a statement.

The update brought the country's total tally to 1,665,139, including 1,630,429 recoveries, the ministry added.

The death toll has increased by one to 30,226 over the given period.

Additionally, the ministry reported that more than 6.5 million COVID-19 shots have been administered to Czech citizens aged 16 and over.

With the infection rate further declining, the authorities have canceled most of coronavirus-related restrictions, while keeping in force the mandatory wearing of masks when in public transport and crowded places.