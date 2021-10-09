UrduPoint.com

Czechia's Ruling Party Leading Parliamentary Vote As 1% Votes Counted - Statistical Office

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

Czechia's Ruling Party Leading Parliamentary Vote as 1% Votes Counted - Statistical Office

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) The Czech Republic's centrist ruling ANO party led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis is in the lead in the parliamentary elections with 30.8% after 1% of the ballots were counted, the Czech Statistical Office said on Saturday.

The ruling party is followed by the coalition of three opposition parties dubbed Together with 22.3% and another liberal coalition consisting of liberal Pirate Party and right-wing party the Mayors and Independents with 13.2%.

The Freedom and Direct Democracy party that advocates for the republic's exit from the EU ranks fourth with 10.6%.

Social Democrats and Communists also passed the 5% threshold.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Democracy Lead Czech Republic Democrats From Opposition

Recent Stories

Human Fraternity principles are at core of UAE’s ..

Human Fraternity principles are at core of UAE’s vision for present and future ..

39 minutes ago
 Nearly 200 teenagers to be in action from Sunday

Nearly 200 teenagers to be in action from Sunday

44 minutes ago
 All areas of KP to be developed on basis of same ..

All areas of KP to be developed on basis of same parity: CM Mahmood Khan

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic care on breast cancer awarenes ..

2 hours ago
 Rangers to provide security during bye-polls on 2 ..

Rangers to provide security during bye-polls on 2 AJK LA constituencies

2 hours ago
 Seven held with drugs, illegal weapons in MUZAFFAR ..

Seven held with drugs, illegal weapons in MUZAFFARGARH

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.