PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) The Czech Republic's centrist ruling ANO party led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis is in the lead in the parliamentary elections with 30.8% after 1% of the ballots were counted, the Czech Statistical Office said on Saturday.

The ruling party is followed by the coalition of three opposition parties dubbed Together with 22.3% and another liberal coalition consisting of liberal Pirate Party and right-wing party the Mayors and Independents with 13.2%.

The Freedom and Direct Democracy party that advocates for the republic's exit from the EU ranks fourth with 10.6%.

Social Democrats and Communists also passed the 5% threshold.