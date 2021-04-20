UrduPoint.com
Czechs Ask EU, NATO Partners To Expel Russian Diplomats

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 06:31 PM

Czechs ask EU, NATO partners to expel Russian diplomats

The Czech Republic is asking EU and NATO partners to expel Russian diplomats in solidarity following Prague's diplomatic spat with Moscow, Foreign and Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said Tuesday

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Czech Republic is asking EU and NATO partners to expel Russian diplomats in solidarity following Prague's diplomatic spat with Moscow, Foreign and Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said Tuesday.

He said he would summon the Russian ambassador Wednesday to disclose further steps after the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats believed by Prague to be secret agents, and of 20 Czechs from Moscow in retaliation.

More Stories From World

