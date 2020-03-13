Czechs ban all foreign travellers from March 16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Czech government said Friday it would ban all foreign travellers from entering and all Czechs from leaving the country as of March 16 in a bid to stem the coronavirus spread.

"As of midnight Sunday-Monday, we ban all foreigners from entering the Czech Republic and, at the same time, all Czech citizens from leaving the Czech territory," Interior Minister Jan Hamacek told reporters in the EU member with 117 confirmed cases of the virus.