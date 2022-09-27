UrduPoint.com

Czechs Begin Inspections On Slovak Border Over Migrants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Czechs begin inspections on Slovak border over migrants

The Czech Republic said on Tuesday it will temporarily resume inspections along the border with neighbouring Slovakia due to an increase in the number of irregular migrant arrivals

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Czech Republic said on Tuesday it will temporarily resume inspections along the border with neighbouring Slovakia due to an increase in the number of irregular migrant arrivals.

"Border controls will be reintroduced at 27 former border checkpoints all along the border with Slovakia for at least 10 days," Czech national police said in a statement on Twitter.

The measure will come into force at midnight between Wednesday and Thursday, it said.

The Czech Republic and Slovakia are members of the European Union's passport-free Schengen zone.

Czech police said that 9,500 irregular migrants had been detained between the start of June and the beginning of last week -- compared to 1,330 for the whole of 2021.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said the migrants, mostly Syrians, were transiting through the country to other EU member states.

"We have to take this preventive measure to counter the situation for the long-term and discourage illegal migrants from taking this route," Fiala told a press conference.

Established in 1918, Czechoslovakia peacefully split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia in 1993 after the fall of the Communist regime.

Border checks between the two countries were abolished when they joined the Schengen zone in 2007.

Slovak interior ministry spokeswoman Zuzana Eliasova said Slovakia would "respect" the Czech decision but added that "the question has to be discussed at the EU level".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Interior Ministry Twitter European Union Split Czech Republic Slovakia June Border All From

Recent Stories

Speakers for normal ties between Pakistan-India to ..

Speakers for normal ties between Pakistan-India to boost economy after resolving ..

2 minutes ago
 Ex CS KP, Ex Secretary IT appreciate performance o ..

Ex CS KP, Ex Secretary IT appreciate performance of Paraplegic Center

2 minutes ago
 Starmer to insist Labour fit to govern as UK hit b ..

Starmer to insist Labour fit to govern as UK hit by crisis

2 minutes ago
 Bismah confident of a good show in ACC Women's T20 ..

Bismah confident of a good show in ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

2 minutes ago
 US manufactured goods orders fall for second strai ..

US manufactured goods orders fall for second straight month

2 minutes ago
 Heavy floods ravage West Africa farmlands

Heavy floods ravage West Africa farmlands

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.