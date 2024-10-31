Open Menu

Czechs Buy Gas From Algeria To Offset Russian Supplies

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Czechs buy gas from Algeria to offset Russian supplies

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Czech Republic has started to import gas from Algeria in a bid to offset supplies from Russia as it pursues its war on Ukraine, the CEZ power group said on Thursday.

The supplies using pipelines in Tunisia and Italy will cover around two percent of Czech gas consumption, corresponding to the needs of 100,000 households, CEZ spokesman Roman Gazdik said in a statement.

He added that supplies negotiated with Algeria's state-owned Sonatrach company had started in October.

"We have taken another step to boost our energy security," said CEZ chief executive Daniel Benes.

A staunch supporter of Kyiv, Prague is already importing gas from Germany, Norway and through a liquefied natural gas terminal in the Netherlands.

The Czech Republic, an EU and NATO member of 10.9 million people, has been trying to shake off its dependency on Russian oil and gas since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

A staunch supporter of Kyiv, Prague is already importing gas from Germany, Norway and through a liquefied natural gas terminal in the Netherlands.

Czechs used 6.76 billion cubic metres of gas in 2023, a drop of 10.4 percent over 2022 owing to savings heavily promoted by the government after the Ukraine invasion.

Related Topics

NATO Import Ukraine Russia Norway Company Oil Germany Prague Algeria Italy Tunisia Czech Republic Netherlands February October Gas From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automo ..

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape

28 minutes ago
 Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Mi ..

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024

2 hours ago
 ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growt ..

ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..

2 hours ago
 No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

3 hours ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

3 hours ago
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

4 hours ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

5 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

5 hours ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World