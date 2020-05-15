UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czechs Ease Lockdown, Allow Events With 300 People

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:11 PM

Czechs ease lockdown, allow events with 300 people

The Czech Republic said on Friday it would allow gatherings of up to 300 people later this month as coronavirus infections remained among the lowest in Europe

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Czech Republic said on Friday it would allow gatherings of up to 300 people later this month as coronavirus infections remained among the lowest in Europe.

Gatherings including sports events will be allowed as of May 25, when businesses including restaurants and pubs will also be allowed to open, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said.

Shopping centres, cinemas, barbers and restaurant terraces opened on Monday after nearly two months under lockdown.

The country of 10.7 million people had registered 8,352 confirmed coronavirus cases and 293 deaths by Friday morning.

"If the epidemiological situation remains favourable, the limit will grow to 500 people on June 8 and to 1,000 on June 22," Vojtech said of the size of gatherings that would be permissible.

He said restaurants and bars would not be allowed to stay open after 11 pm after a recent upsurge in South Korea was linked to night clubs.

Further easing would take place only if daily infection counts would not increase after staying well under 100 cases daily throughout May, said epidemiologist Rastislav Madar, part of an official advisory team.

Some credit the success in stemming infections to the mandatory face mask rule, which will be eased as of May 25, when they will only be required in shops, offices and on public transport.

Visits to hospitals and retirement homes will also resume on May 25, though social distancing will remain in force.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek credited an early warning from an unnamed expert encouraging the government to act quickly in early March.

"When I saw a mathematical model using data from Italy, I realised we were facing a train wreck," Hamacek told the Info.cz news site.

Related Topics

Sports Europe Italy Czech Republic South Korea SITE March May June From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aqib Javed warns all cricket bodies of bankruptcy

1 minute ago

Minister requests for construction of 8 bridges on ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Crisis Being Test of Strength for Eurasia ..

2 minutes ago

Quake with 6.4 magnitude hits desert area on Nevad ..

2 minutes ago

Suicide Rate in Finland Increased by 15% to 129 in ..

2 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ext ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.