UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czechs Extend State Of Emergency As Covid Spreads Again

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 02:41 PM

Czechs extend state of emergency as Covid spreads again

The Czech government extended a state of emergency until December 23 on Thursday as the number of Covid-19 infections in the EU member started to surge again

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Czech government extended a state of emergency until December 23 on Thursday as the number of Covid-19 infections in the EU member started to surge again.

The Czech Republic registered 6,402 new cases on Wednesday, the fastest growth since November 19, taking the country's total tally since March to 563,333 cases and 9,226 deaths.

"If the situation keeps worsening, we may have to tighten the measures again on Monday," Health Minister Jan Blatny told reporters.

The state of emergency makes decision-making easier for the government at the time of crisis.

The government eased some restrictions a week ago when it reopened restaurants and bars, small shops, museums and galleries and raised the limit on gatherings.

But it has since cut back opening hours for restaurants, which must close at 8pm as of Wednesday.

Ministers have come under fire over the measures described as chaotic by critics as they often do not match the government's five-tier epidemic system introduced in November.

On Wednesday, several pubs across the country rebelled against the measures, staying open after 8pm despite the risk of a hefty fine.

The Czech Republic saw a massive spike in Covid-19 cases earlier in autumn with daily increases of around 15,000 cases, and it has been struggling to flatten the growth curve ever since.

Related Topics

Fire Fine Czech Republic March May November December Government

Recent Stories

Number of community outbreak-linked COVID-19 cases ..

13 seconds ago

TUI confident of travel recovery despite annual lo ..

2 minutes ago

China's sacred mountain encourages public to "adop ..

2 minutes ago

23 deaths, 446 new cases of COVID-19 reported in P ..

10 minutes ago

Russia, Finland to Celebrate 150th Anniversary of ..

10 minutes ago

UPDATE - Putin Says RT Trusted by Dozens of Millio ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.