Czechs Join US-Led Artemis Accords For Cooperation, Rules Enforcement in Space - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Czech Republic signed the Artemis Accords at a ceremony podcast from NASA headquarters in Washington, the US space agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Acting Assistant Secretary Jennifer Littlejohn, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and US Ambassador to the Czech Republic Bijan Sabet welcomed the Czech Republic as the 24th Artemis Accords signatory at a ceremony on May 3 at NASA Headquarters," the State Department said in an accompanying press release.

Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky signed on behalf of the Czech Republic, the release said.

The signing of the Artemis Accords opens up new opportunities for high-tech cooperation between the United States and the Czech Republic, the release added.

The accords are a set of non-legally binding principles grounded in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 to guide civil space exploration and use on the Moon and beyond, according to the release.