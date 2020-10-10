UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czechs Mull Lockdown Amid Fastest Virus Spike In Europe

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 03:28 PM

Czechs mull lockdown amid fastest virus spike in Europe

The Czech Republic was facing the prospect of a lockdown as the growth in Covid-19 cases in the EU member reached a fourth straight daily record, according to data released Saturday

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The Czech Republic was facing the prospect of a lockdown as the growth in Covid-19 cases in the EU member reached a fourth straight daily record, according to data released Saturday.

The health ministry said the country of 10.7 million people had 8,618 new cases on Friday, beating Thursday's record of 5,394 and bringing the total tally to 109,374 cases with 905 deaths.

In comparison, neighbouring Poland with 38 million inhabitants said Saturday it had registered 5,300 new cases over the last 24 hours, which was also a record.

Friday's data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control showed the Czech Republic recorded the fastest two-week growth per 100,000 inhabitants in the EU.

The Czech Republic had 398 cases per 100,000 people, leading the grim statistics ahead of Spain with 307 and the Netherlands with 304.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Friday the government may reimpose a lockdown if the growth continues, calling on Czechs to behave responsibly.

"The situation is very serious," he added.

"Either we will all comply with the safety measures, or we will have to adopt further restrictions fast, and we can't rule out a lockdown," he added.

After weathering much of the first Covid-19 wave in the spring with timely measures including a lockdown, the Czech Republic has seen a spike in infections since August as it had lifted most restrictions over summer.

The government has since reintroduced the compulsory wearing of masks for indoor premises, reduced the number of people at both indoor and outdoor events, and closed swimming pools, zoos and gyms.

From Monday it will suspend sports events and close cinemas, theatres, museums and galleries, while Czech universities and secondary schools will switch to distance learning.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Spain Poland Czech Republic Netherlands May August National University All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Every move against national institutions to be foi ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Fijian President on Natio ..

16 minutes ago

Khushdil Shah makes fastest century

18 minutes ago

EC GB issue code of conduct for upcoming general e ..

2 minutes ago

Australian Writer Charged With Spying in China Aft ..

2 minutes ago

CJCSC extends congratulations to Naval Chief for a ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.