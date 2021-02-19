Czechs Must Wear Respirator, 2 Masks in Public Amid UK COVID Strain Surge- Health Ministry

Starting Monday, Czech citizens will be required to wear respirators or two surgical masks in public places, such as in shops, on public transportation and in hospitals, amid a surge in cases involving the UK strain of coronavirus, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek told reporters on Friday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Starting Monday, Czech citizens will be required to wear respirators or two surgical masks in public places, such as in shops, on public transportation and in hospitals, amid a surge in cases involving the UK strain of coronavirus, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek told reporters on Friday.

"The situation with the pandemic is not good, the UK variant is still spreading. The government decided not to open shops that are currently shut. We plan to return to this issue later next week. Moreover, on Monday the health ministry will announce new restrictions, including ones concerning obligatory use of respirators or two surgical masks in public in shops, transportation, hospitals and other public places," Havlicek said.

Over the past 24 hours, 11,553 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Czech Republic. At the moment, there are 112,305 infected in total in the country, 6,343 of them have been hospitalized. Faced with the issue of overcrowding in most hospitals, Czech Health Minister Jan Blatny expressed intentions to use other spaces, especially gyms, to accommodate patients with mild cases of COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1.134 million people have been infected, 1.003 million have recovered and 18,913 people died.