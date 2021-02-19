UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czechs Must Wear Respirator, 2 Masks In Public Amid UK COVID Strain Surge- Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 08:32 PM

Czechs Must Wear Respirator, 2 Masks in Public Amid UK COVID Strain Surge- Health Ministry

Starting Monday, Czech citizens will be required to wear respirators or two surgical masks in public places, such as in shops, on public transportation and in hospitals, amid a surge in cases involving the UK strain of coronavirus, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek told reporters on Friday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Starting Monday, Czech citizens will be required to wear respirators or two surgical masks in public places, such as in shops, on public transportation and in hospitals, amid a surge in cases involving the UK strain of coronavirus, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek told reporters on Friday.

"The situation with the pandemic is not good, the UK variant is still spreading. The government decided not to open shops that are currently shut. We plan to return to this issue later next week. Moreover, on Monday the health ministry will announce new restrictions, including ones concerning obligatory use of respirators or two surgical masks in public in shops, transportation, hospitals and other public places," Havlicek said.

Over the past 24 hours, 11,553 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Czech Republic. At the moment, there are 112,305 infected in total in the country, 6,343 of them have been hospitalized. Faced with the issue of overcrowding in most hospitals, Czech Health Minister Jan Blatny expressed intentions to use other spaces, especially gyms, to accommodate patients with mild cases of COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1.134 million people have been infected, 1.003 million have recovered and 18,913 people died.

Related Topics

Died United Kingdom Czech Republic Government Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Usman Dar accuses Rana Sanaullah of sabotaging pea ..

23 seconds ago

UN Says Encouraged by Steps to Preserve Iran Nucle ..

25 seconds ago

12 candidates in run for by-polls on NA-221

3 minutes ago

Governor for concerted efforts to flush out corrup ..

3 minutes ago

EU Welcomes Positive Reaction to Iran Nuclear Deal ..

3 minutes ago

Three killed, 13 injured in separate road mishaps

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.