Czechs, NATO Allies Begin Ample Strike Drills for Airmen, Ground Troops

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) A Czech-led military exercise involving nine NATO allies kicked off in the Czech Republic on Monday, with the active phase scheduled to begin in a week.

The Czech defense ministry said the three-week Ample Strike exercise featuring US, UK, French, German, Dutch, Polish, Hungarian and Slovak forces seeks to train integrated air support for troops on the ground.

"The aim of the exercise is to harmonize the activities of forward air controllers, aircraft and helicopter crews, and ground force commanders in a multinational setting and train providing direct air support," a statement read.

The exercise will involve 500 Czech troops and 200 NATO allied forces. Training will take place across several air bases and training grounds. Czech airmen will also drill in-flight refueling.