Czechs plagued by virus again ahead of Germany friendly

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ):The Czech Republic football team has lost several players to Covid-19 ahead of Wednesday's friendly against Germany and Nations League games with Israel and Slovakia later this month.

Last week, coach Jaroslav Silhavy called up 26 players for the three games, already missing three key members -- all from Slavia Prague -- due to the virus.

Goalkeeper Filip Nguyen and midfielder David Pavelka then dropped out after announcing positive tests.

"Another positive test was detected during Tuesday's testing," the Czech Football Association said on its website on Wednesday.

Czech media said the last case was Legia Warsaw striker Tomas Pekhart.

The Czech Republic is the worst-affected EU member in terms of Covid-19 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Government restrictions had halted all local football leagues for almost a month before the top two tiers were allowed to resume last weekend.

The Czech Republic's Nations League campaign has been heavily affected by the virus -- Silhavy himself missed the last game in Scotland which the Czechs lost 1-0 at Hampden on October 14.

A month earlier, he was also absent as the Czechs called up a reserve team and coaches for a 2-1 loss to Scotland at home following several positive tests among players and staff.

The Czechs play Germany in Leipzig on Wednesday, Israel in Pilsen on Sunday and Slovakia at the same venue on November 18.