Czechs, Poles extend Slovak border checks to curb migration

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Czech and Polish governments said on Wednesday they would extend checks on the Slovak border as central Europe's ministers are due to discuss migration in the region next week.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said ministers from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia would meet their Austrian and German counterparts in Budapest on Monday.

All central European countries have imposed temporary border checks to stop migrants and asylum seekers coming largely via Serbia and Slovakia's southern neighbour Hungary.

"We will try to reach an agreement and find a schedule," Rakusan said, labelling the current situation as a "migration domino".

"If the checks are to be lifted, it has to be agreed by all countries in central Europe," he added as Prague decided to extend the restrictions until January 3.

Rakusan said the decision was made in coordination with neighbouring countries.

Also on Wednesday, the Polish interior ministry published legislation extending border checks with Slovakia until December 3.

Czech police have checked almost 400,000 people and found 1,167 illegal migrants since the random checks were introduced. They have also detained 56 alleged traffickers, said Rakusan.

Slovakia said on Monday it would prolong checks on its border with Hungary until December 23.

Germany said last week it would keep the checks in place on its border with the Czech Republic, Poland and Switzerland until December 4.

Austria has introduced checks on its border with the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia.

It has imposed them to "combat the smuggling mafia" and as "an important measure to fight terrorism", Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said.