Czechs, Slovaks declare state of emergency to combat virus

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Czech and Slovak governments on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to combat the coronavirus with infections growing in both countries.

Prague declared a state of emergency as of October 5 and said it would ban fans from stadiums and slap strict attendance limits on indoor and outdoor events for two weeks.

Bratislava declared a state of emergency as of Thursday when the duty to wear face masks outside unless a safe distance can be observed will be imposed.

"The Czech Republic ranks among countries with one of the sharpest increases (in infections)," Health Minister Roman Prymula told reporters in Prague.

"We have to introduce measures that will curb the growth," added the epidemiologist, who took over the ministry earlier this month.

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said restrictions would be in place until November and "then we will decide whether to continue or get back to normal".

The Czech government will allow a maximum of 10 people at indoor events and 20 people outdoors, with the exception of family events, workplaces, cinemas and theatres, for two weeks starting October 5.

Prymula said however that operas and musicals would be banned for those two weeks as "singing is one of the riskiest activities".

Matovic in turn announced a 50-person limit on mass events.

The Czech government will also close secondary schools and switch to distance learning in regions with a rapid growth in infections.

"The measures dominantly concern leisure-time activities and do not interfere with the economy," Prymula said.

After fending off much of the pandemic earlier in the year with timely steps including mandatory facemasks outdoors, the Czech and Slovak governments lifted most measures before the summer holidays.

But the number of infections and the death toll started to rise in both EU member countries, forcing the authorities to act.