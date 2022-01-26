UrduPoint.com

Czechs To Donate 4,000 Artillery Shells To Ukraine: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 10:18 PM

The Czech defence ministry said Wednesday it would donate 4,000 artillery shells to Ukraine in the next few days as the country faces the threat of invasion by neighbouring Russia

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Czech defence ministry said Wednesday it would donate 4,000 artillery shells to Ukraine in the next few days as the country faces the threat of invasion by neighbouring Russia.

"The gift worth 36.6 million Czech crowns (1.5 million Euros, $1.7 million) was approved by the government today," defence ministry spokesman Jakub Fajnor told AFP.

