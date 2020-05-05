UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czechs To Lift International Transport Ban On May 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:27 AM

Czechs to lift international transport ban on May 11

The Czech government said Monday it will lift restrictions on international passenger road and rail transport on May 11 and also ease other measures taken to stem the coronavirus spread

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The Czech government said Monday it will lift restrictions on international passenger road and rail transport on May 11 and also ease other measures taken to stem the coronavirus spread.

The EU member state of 10.7 million people, which has registered more than 7,700 confirmed cases of the virus and 251 deaths, banned international passenger transport on March 14.

The government closed borders two days later, and only reopened them in late April for some travellers with the caveat that they must present a negative virus test result upon entry or undergo two weeks of quarantine.

"We are easing restrictions in transport... it will be possible to use buses and trains to cross the border," Transport Minister Karel Havlicek said in a tweet.

Museums, cinemas, shopping malls, beer gardens and hair salons are among the establishments that will also be able to reopen on May 11.

Starting then, the cap on public events will be extended to 100 people. sports competitions will also be allowed, with the same attendance limit.

Some students will also be able to go back to school next week.

Related Topics

Sports Road Same March April May Border Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

28 minutes ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

58 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea review glob ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor review global ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches ‘Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.