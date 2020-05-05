Czechs to lift international transport ban on May 11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The Czech government said Monday it will lift restrictions on international passenger road and rail transport on May 11 and also ease other measures taken to stem the coronavirus spread.

The EU member state of 10.7 million people, which has registered more than 7,700 confirmed cases of the virus and 251 deaths, banned international passenger transport on March 14.

The government closed borders two days later, and only reopened them in late April for some travellers with the caveat that they must present a negative virus test result upon entry or undergo two weeks of quarantine.

"We are easing restrictions in transport... it will be possible to use buses and trains to cross the border," Transport Minister Karel Havlicek said in a tweet.

Museums, cinemas, shopping malls, beer gardens and hair salons are among the establishments that will also be able to reopen on May 11.

Starting then, the cap on public events will be extended to 100 people. sports competitions will also be allowed, with the same attendance limit.

Some students will also be able to go back to school next week.