UrduPoint.com

Czechs To Replace Soviet-era Air Defence With Israeli Gear

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 10:57 PM

Czechs to replace Soviet-era air defence with Israeli gear

The Czech government said Monday it would buy four Spyder short-range air defence system batteries from Israel by 2026 to replace obsolete Soviet-made weapons

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Czech government said Monday it would buy four Spyder short-range air defence system batteries from Israel by 2026 to replace obsolete Soviet-made weapons.

The purchase comes as the country seeks to upgrade its military equipment -- and further boost ties with Israel, already a close Czech ally.

The defence ministry said it would pay 13.7 billion Czech crowns (540 million Euros, $630 million) for the system made by Israeli state-run company Rafael.

The contract also involves supplies by Czech companies amounting to more than 30 percent of its value.

The ministry added in a statement that it had considered nine different systems from seven producers.

"Israel's Spyder emerged as the most efficient one from the comparison. It is a solution adjusted to Czech needs, compatible with NATO standards and with the involvement of Czech industry," it said.

Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar hailed the purchase as a step towards getting rid of a Soviet-made system from the 1970s which "does not correspond to current air defence standards".

The Czech Republic joined NATO in 1999, 10 years after former Czechoslovakia shed the totalitarian Communist regime that had been in power for four decades.

Related Topics

NATO Israel Company Buy Czech Republic From Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

5 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourism’s restart

7 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

7 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

7 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

8 hours ago
 International Government Communication Forum 2021 ..

International Government Communication Forum 2021 concludes with a call to speak ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.