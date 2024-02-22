Open Menu

'Dad, Come Back': Palestinians Radio Loved Ones In Israeli Jails

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 05:34 PM

Palestinians with relatives in Israeli prisons have been deprived of visiting rights during war with Israel, opting instead to send messages to loved ones on a radio programme

Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Palestinians with relatives in Israeli prisons have been deprived of visiting rights during war with Israel, opting instead to send messages to loved ones on a radio programme.

"Hello, this message is for my brother Islam. How are you, my brother?" said one greeting sent via a Palestinian radio show called Messages for the Prisoners.

"Your house is ready. When you get out, you will be all set to find someone to marry!"

The show on popular Palestinian station Radio Ajyal, based in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, features personal messages from families that often end with the sentence: "We hope you will hear these words".

Campaigners say the number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails has swelled to around 9,000, from about 5,200 before Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war.

After waves of arrests and tough restrictions on detainees followed the attack, the radio station has been inundated with messages from relatives.

In response, it has extended the show by more than an hour.

"We get messages from everywhere" as many families "no longer have any news of their loved ones in prison," said Walid Nasser, Radio Ajyal's editor-in-chief.

"Dear dad, I can't wait for you to come back to take me to school," said one of the messages, which are often read by children and sometimes marked by a suppressed sob.

"Everything is fine at home, everything is fine at university, don't worry," said another message.

The show's host, Maysam Barghouti, who reads out some of the messages herself, said many families "are looking for hope to hold on to".

"The show is really the only means to communicate with a loved one or to get information."

