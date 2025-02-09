Open Menu

'Dad, Is It Really You?' Freed Israeli Hostage Reunites With Family

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 10:20 AM

'Dad, is it really you?' freed Israeli hostage reunites with family

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) After 16 months of captivity in the Gaza Strip, Ohad Ben Ami found the strength to run toward his daughters, even cracking a joke during their emotional reunion, filled with both joy and tears.

"Dad, is it really you? I can't believe you're here," said one of his daughters, her eyes wide with disbelief, as the freed Israeli-German hostage embraced her at Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital, following his release by Hamas during the fifth hostage-prisoner swap on Saturday.

"Yes, I'm here," Ben Ami replied, hugging his loved ones who had been waiting anxiously for his return at the hospital.

"I left XXL and came back medium," joked the 56-year-old, who, according to doctors at the hospital, had lost a significant amount of weight in captivity.

"I have so much to catch up on. It feels like someone has ripped me away and time kept passing.

"I have a million things pending, and I need answers ... And yes, I need to know what happened that day," said Ben Ami, referring to October 7, 2023, when Hamas fighters attacked Israel.

The family reunion, away from the media spotlight but filmed and photographed by the Israeli authorities, was intimate.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..

12 hours ago
 First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge ex ..

First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of South Sudan

UAE President receives President of South Sudan

14 hours ago
 Lebanon announces new government

Lebanon announces new government

15 hours ago
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people ..

Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing

15 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..

15 hours ago
 UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow ..

UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba

16 hours ago
 Higher Education Committee holds first annual meet ..

Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..

16 hours ago
 Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Shar ..

Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April

16 hours ago
 3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases disc ..

3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World