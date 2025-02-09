'Dad, is it really you?' freed Israeli hostage reunites with family

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) After 16 months of captivity in the Gaza Strip, Ohad Ben Ami found the strength to run toward his daughters, even cracking a joke during their emotional reunion, filled with both joy and tears.

"Dad, is it really you? I can't believe you're here," said one of his daughters, her eyes wide with disbelief, as the freed Israeli-German hostage embraced her at Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital, following his release by Hamas during the fifth hostage-prisoner swap on Saturday.

"Yes, I'm here," Ben Ami replied, hugging his loved ones who had been waiting anxiously for his return at the hospital.

"I left XXL and came back medium," joked the 56-year-old, who, according to doctors at the hospital, had lost a significant amount of weight in captivity.

"I have so much to catch up on. It feels like someone has ripped me away and time kept passing.

"I have a million things pending, and I need answers ... And yes, I need to know what happened that day," said Ben Ami, referring to October 7, 2023, when Hamas fighters attacked Israel.

The family reunion, away from the media spotlight but filmed and photographed by the Israeli authorities, was intimate.