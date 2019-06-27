UrduPoint.com
Daesh Attack Kills 2 Women In Northern Iraq

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:22 PM

Daesh attack kills 2 women in northern Iraq

At least two women were killed in an attack carried out by Daesh terrorist group in northern Iraq's Nineveh province on Thursday

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :At least two women were killed in an attack carried out by Daesh terrorist group in northern Iraq's Nineveh province on Thursday.

Col. Ahmad al-Jubouri of the Iraqi army told Anadolu Agency that "elements belonging to Daesh attacked the [Nineveh's] village of al-Khazrajiya at dawn on Thursday." "Two women were killed and several civilians were injured, including a number of children and a tribal elder," the source added.

In mid-2014, the Daesh terrorist group overran roughly one-third of Iraq, including the northern city of Mosul.

By late 2017, the Iraqi army, with the help of a U.S.-led military coalition, had managed to recover almost all lost territory from the notorious terror group.

Although officials in Baghdad say Daesh's presence in Iraq has been all but eradicated, the group's "sleeping cells" continue to carry out sporadic attacks, especially in northern and western parts of the country.

