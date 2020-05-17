Daily Coronavirus Deaths in Spain Fall to 2-Month Low

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Spain's daily count of coronavirus-related deaths fell below 100 for the first time since mid-March, statistics published by the Health Ministry on Sunday showed.

Further 87 coronavirus patients died in the country in the past day, bringing the death toll to 27,650.

Spain recorded more than 900 deaths a day at the peak of the outbreak.

Another 421 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 231,350. More than a fifth of them are health care workers.

Spain began easing coronavirus lockdown this week and plans to loosen restrictions in more regions on Monday. A downgraded state of emergency will continue until at least May 24.