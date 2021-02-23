UrduPoint.com
Daily COVID-19 Cases In Russia Drop To Lowest Since October

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 04:20 PM

Russia registered 11,823 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest number of daily infections since October, bringing the nationwide tally to 4,189,153, said the official monitoring and response center on Tuesday

MOSCOW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Russia registered 11,823 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest number of daily infections since October, bringing the nationwide tally to 4,189,153, said the official monitoring and response center on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the national death toll increased by 417 to 84,047.

Another 12,943 patients recovered from the disease over the previous day, with total recoveries now reaching 3,739,344.

COVID-19 cases in the capital Moscow, which remains hardest-hit, grew by 1,198 to 970,755.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced Saturday that the country registered its third vaccine against the coronavirus.

So far, nearly 110 million tests have been conducted across the country.

