Daily COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Cases in US Down 15% in New 7-Day Average - CDC Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The number of new daily novel coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the United States decreased by 15 percent over the last seven days, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday.

"Today, our seven-day average of cases is about 106,400 cases per day and the seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 8,300 per day, both of these are about a 15 percent decrease from last week," Walensky said during a press briefing.

The seven-day average of COVID-19-related deaths are about 1,476 per day, Walensky said. The CDC director said such deaths remain higher in US states with low vaccination rates.

Walensky said about 185 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to date and about 70 million are unvaccinated.