Daily COVID-19 Increase in India Tops 10,000 for First Time - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has spiked by 10,956 to a total of 297,535, hitting a new record in daily increments, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry announced on Friday.

On Thursday, there were 9,996 new cases.

There are currently 141,842 active cases and 147,195 patients have been discharged. The death toll has increased by 396 to 8,498 over the past day.

In late May, India extended the self-isolation regime in the hardest-hit areas until June 30, while softening measures against the disease where the number of cases is minimal.